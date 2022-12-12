Spot The Difference: Can you spot 12 differences in 59 seconds?

Spot the Difference: The "spot the difference" puzzle is based on the idea that two images with similar appearances will be placed side by side, and while they are similar, they will differ in some ways.

To complete the challenge, participants must identify the differences between the two images. This activity is made more interesting and challenging at the same time with the addition of a time limit.

The best thing about the "spot the difference" activity is that it can be attempted individually or as a group activity.

It is a great activity to boost your concentration and enhance your observation skills.

If you like to test your observation skills, this quick challenge is the best way to get started.

Let’s go.

Spot the Difference - Spot 12 Differences in 59 Seconds

Source: Pinterest

The above-shared image contains two identical pictures side by side. You can see an outdoor scene showing a lemur staring right at you, trees in the background, and some vegetation along with stones.

Although the two images shown above look similar, there are twelve differences between them that you need to spot in 59 seconds.

At first glance, it is difficult to see all of the differences between the two images.

You have to look at the two images carefully, spot the differences between them, and note them down on a piece of paper so that you can tally with the solution that will be provided.

Have you spotted one or two differences already?

Hurry up. The clock is ticking.

While some of the differences are easily noticed, others are more difficult to find.

How many differences have you noticed till now?

Individuals with excellent observation skills can spot all the differences within the time limit.

Regular practice with such questions will be highly beneficial in improving your speed and accuracy.

Curious to know the differences?

Do not worry, we are providing the solutions at the end of the article.

Keep reading.

And..

Time’s up.

Now it's time to reveal the solution.

Spot the Difference - Solution

The following are the differences between the two images.

The differences are highlighted with a circle in the second image.