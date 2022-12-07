Seek and Find: Can you find the pencil within 6 seconds?

Seek and Find Puzzle: The seek and find activity involves finding a hidden thing or object in an image. It is called "seek and find" as the users need to search for the thing or object in the image within a specified time.

It is one of the best ways to test and improve your observation skills. The great thing about this activity is that you can attempt it either individually or in groups.

Want to check how good your observation skills are?

Then try out this quick seek-and-find challenge now.

Seek and Find: Can you find the lollipop in the image within 15 seconds?

Seek and Find - Find Pencil in 6 Seconds

Source: Exam Paper Plus

The above-shared image was created by the leading UK-based test prep platform, Exam Paper Plus.

In this image, you can see lots of books of different colours. Hidden among the books is one pencil, which you need to spot within 6 seconds.

This is an easy challenge, so the time limit is short.

But it is a good way to test your observation skills.

The person who is able to find the pencil within 6 seconds surely possesses great observation skills.

The best way to solve this challenge is to observe the image carefully and find any shape that closely resembles that of a pencil.

Have you spotted the pencil?

Seek and Find: Can you find the number 6 in the image within 11 seconds?

Look carefully; the pencil can be hidden anywhere in the image.

This challenge is a great way to test your observation skills. The relatively shorter time limit makes it all the more challenging.

There are only a few seconds left, so hurry up.

Need a hint?

Here you go.

The pencil is not on the left side of the image.

Now, did you find the pencil?

Time’s over.

How many of you were able to find the pencil?

Those who found the pencil have excellent situational awareness and observation skills, which helped them spot the pencil quicker than others.

Some of you might still be searching for the pencil.

Don’t worry; we will be providing the solution below.

Keep reading.

Seek and Find: Can you find a hidden cheetah in 17 seconds?

Find the Pencil in 6 Seconds - Solution

The pencil is a green one and is sandwiched between two green books, and due to this, it is not easy to spot it at the first glance.