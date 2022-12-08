Seek and Find: Can you find the odd cow within 5 seconds?

Seek and Find Puzzle: The seek and find activity is based on the concept of finding a hidden thing or object in an image. It is called "seek and find" as the users need to search and find the thing or object in the image within a specified time.

It is regarded as one of the best ways to test and improve your observation skills. The great thing about this activity is that you can attempt it either individually or in groups.

Individual attempts will help you boost your power of observation, while in groups it can reveal who is the smartest of the lot.

Want to check how good your observation skills are?

Then try out this challenge now.

Seek and Find: Can you find the pencil within 6 seconds?

Seek and Find - Find the Odd Cow in 5 Seconds

Source: YouTube

The image shared above shows groups of cows standing next to each other. All of the cows are similar in appearance.

As suggested by the title, there is one cow that is somewhat different from the other cows in the image, and you have to find the odd cow within 5 seconds.

This is an easy challenge, and an individual with good observation skills will be able to find the odd cow within the time limit.

To make the game more interesting, we have reduced the time limit.

Finding the odd cow among similar-looking cows is a difficult task, and you must focus on the image to get the correct answer.

Have you found out about the odd cow?

Spot The Difference: Can you spot 5 differences in 32 seconds?

No?

Hurry up; time is running out.

Need a hint?

The cow is not on the right half of the image.

And…

Time’s up.

How many of you have spotted the odd cow?

Those who found the cow had excellent situational awareness and observation skills, which helped them spot the pencil quicker than others.

Some of you might still be searching for the cow.

Don’t worry; we will be providing the solution below.

Keep reading.

Find the Odd Cow in 5 Seconds - Solution

The odd cow can be spotted on the fourth row from the top. It is marked with a blue circle.