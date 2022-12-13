You are a genius if you can find the hummingbird in this optical illusion picture in 15 seconds

Optical Illusion Test: Optical illusions are mind-bending images that challenge your perception and test your observation skills. There are three types of optical illusions literal, physiological, and cognitive.

The beauty of optical illusions lies in the way they capture the user's attention for a brief period of time.

Regular practice of optical illusions is suggested to be helpful in improving your concentration and observation skills and is also a lightweight exercise for the brain.

Do you have good observation skills?

Let’s find out with this tricky optical illusion challenge now.

Optical Illusion - Find Hummingbird in 15 Seconds

Source: Reddit

The above-shared image depicts an outdoor scene in which you can see a beautiful forest filled with trees. The greenery is so soothing to the eyes.

As suggested by the title, you need to find a hummingbird in this image within 15 seconds.

Optical illusion challenges such as these are a good way to test your observation skills as well as your intelligence. Although it is considered a good way to test your intelligence, it is not the only means of doing so.

However, if you really want to know your IQ levels, professionally created IQ tests are the best way to find out.

Did You Find the Hummingbird in 15 Seconds?

Hummingbirds are the smallest migrating birds and travel alone. They are known as hummingbirds due to the sound produced by their wings.

Did You Know:

Hummingbirds are the only birds that can fly backwards.

The task for you is to spot the bird in 15 seconds.

Observe the image carefully, the hummingbird can be anywhere within the trees.

You need to find the hummingbird within 15 seconds to complete the challenge successfully.

Have you spotted the hummingbird?

No?

Hurry up; time is running out.

The way the hummingbird has blended in with the trees makes it difficult to find at first glance.

How many of you have spotted the hummingbird?

The clock is ticking fast.

Try checking the image again.

Final few seconds left.

Need a hint?

Here it is.

The bird is

Time’s up.

Some of our sharp-eyed users might have already spotted the hummingbird, while others are still searching for it.

Curious to know where it is?

Keep reading.

Find the Hummingbird in 15 Seconds - Solution

The hummingbird can be seen sitting on a branch right above the dried bean. It's a dark green colour bird.