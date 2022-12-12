Optical Illusion: Can you find the hidden genie among donkeys within 11 seconds?

Optical Illusion Test: Optical illusions are mind-bending images that challenge your perception and test your observation skills. There are three types of optical illusions literal, physiological, and cognitive.

The beauty of optical illusions lies in the way they capture the user's attention for a brief period of time. It proves to be a good exercise for the brain.

Regular practice of optical illusions is suggested to be helpful in improving your concentration and observation skills.

Do you want to test how good your observation skills are?

Then, attempt this challenge now.

Can you find the rabbit in this optical illusion picture within 5 seconds?

Optical Illusion - Find Genie in 11 Seconds

Source: Reddit

The image shared above depicts an outdoor scene in which you can see that there are a lot of donkeys.

Hidden among these donkeys is a genie, and you need to find the genie within 11 seconds to complete the challenge.

Optical illusion challenges such as these are a good way to test your observation skills as well as your intelligence. Although it is considered a good way to test your intelligence, it is not the only means of doing so.

However, if you really want to know your IQ levels, professionally created IQ tests are the best way to find out.

Did You Find the Genie in 11 Seconds?

The genie is a famous character in Aladdin who comes out of the magic lamp and considers Aladdin as its owner.

It is one of the most popular activities that is currently driving the Internet.

The challenge for you is to find the genie among the donkeys.

Look around the image carefully, the genie can be anywhere.

You need to find the genie within 11 seconds to complete the challenge successfully.

Hurry up; time is running out.

The way the genie has blended in with the donkeys makes it difficult to find at first glance.

How many of you have spotted the genie?

Final few seconds remain.

Try to check the image again.

And..

Time’s up.

How many of you have spotted the genie?

Some of the eagle-eyed users might have already spotted the genie, while others are still searching for it.

Curious to know where it is?

Keep reading.

Find the Genie in 11 Seconds - Solution

The genie can be spotted on the right side of the image. It is marked with a red circle for easy identification.