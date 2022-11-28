Optical Illusion: Only 10% of people can find the pair of glasses in 11 seconds. Can you?

Optical Illusion Test: Optical illusions are mind-bending images that challenge your perception and test your observation skills. There are three types of optical illusions literal, physiological, and cognitive.

Netizens love solving optical illusion problems. It is a great way to spend their time and also showcase their problem-solving skills to friends and peers.

Studies have also indicated that optical illusions improve your concentration and observation skills.

Want to test how good your observation skills are?

Then, attempt this optical illusion test now.

Optical Illusion - Find the Pair of Glasses in 11 Seconds

Source: Reddit

The image shown above is a bedroom scene in which you can see a multi-coloured bedsheet which depicts a tree in which birds and flowers can be seen.

The base colour of the bedsheet is white along with various other secondary colours.

The challenge before you is to find a pair of reading glasses that someone has left behind while getting up from bed.

You have 11 seconds to complete the test successfully.

Challenges involving optical illusions are a good way to evaluate both your intelligence and your observation skills. It is not the only method for evaluating your IQ but is thought to be a decent approach to do so.

Professionally created IQ tests are the ideal means of determining your IQ if you really need to understand what your actual IQ levels are.

Did You Find the Pair of Glasses in 11 Seconds?

The pattern of the bedsheet makes it difficult to spot the pair of glasses hiding in plain sight at first glance.

Individuals with good observation skills can easily spot the pair of glasses within the time limit.

The pair of glasses can be anywhere in the image, and those able to spot it within the time limit have really great set of eyes.

Did you find the pair of glasses?

No?

Hurry up; time is running out.

In a few seconds, the challenge will be over.

Need a hint?

Here it is.

The pair of glasses is not on the left side of the image.

Have you seen them now?

Few more seconds remaining.

Three..

Two..

One…

And..

Time’s over.

How many of you have spotted the pair of glasses?

We believe some users with good observation skills have already spotted the pair of glasses.

Those who couldn’t need not worry, you tried your best.

Curious to know where the pair of glasses is?

Keep reading.

Find the Pair of Glasses - Solution

The pair of glasses can be seen on the right side of the image, marked by a blue circle.