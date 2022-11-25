Spot The Difference: Can you spot 10 differences in 37 seconds?

Spot the Difference: Finding the difference between the two images is the basis of the "spotting the difference" activity. You would see two almost identical images in this activity. However, there will be differences between the two images, and it is your task to detect them.

A team, a group, or an individual can attempt this activity. These types of activities could be the most effective tools for raising people's levels of concentration and sharpening their observational abilities.

What makes this activity all the more interesting is the addition of a time limit. The time limit is a good parameter to judge the capability and observation skills of an individual.

Want to test your observation skills?

Then take this test now.

Spot the Difference - Spot 10 Differences in 37 Seconds

Source: Pinterest

The image shared above shows an outdoor scene in which you can see a girl and a boy playing. The girl is making paper planes and the boy is flying them. You can also see two trees with fruits and flowers.

With greenery in the foreground and the outlines of buildings in the background, this picture makes up an engrossing picture.

Although the two images presented above look similar, there are 10 differences between them, which you need to spot in 37 seconds.

At first glance, it is almost impossible to find all the differences between the two images.

Try to look at the images carefully, compare both images, and try to spot the differences that come to your attention.

It is a good way to engage your brain and focus on the image for a brief period of time.

Have you spotted all the differences?

Time will be running out soon.

Better hurry up.

While some of the differences are immediately noticeable, others necessitate further investigation.

How many differences did you notice?

Those who have spotted at least 7-8 differences have done great, it shows their good observation skills.

Curious to know the differences?

Don’t worry, we will be providing the solution at the end.

Now, the time’s up.

It’s time for the reveal.

Spot the difference - Solution

The differences between the two images are as follows: