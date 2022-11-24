Seek and Find: Can you find the number 5 within 5 seconds?

Seek and Find Puzzle: The seek-and-find activity revolves around finding a hidden object. That object can be anything e.g. a book, a face, an animal or anything else.

In this activity, the user needs to find the hidden object in the image within the allotted time to successfully complete the challenge.

Studies suggest that this activity is a good way to test and improve your observation skills. The best thing about this activity is that you can attempt it either individually or in groups.

Do you have good observation skills?

Let’s find out with this quick seek-and-find challenge now.

Seek and Find - Find the Number 5 Within 5 Seconds

Source: Pinterest

The image shared above shows you a hotchpotch of numbers, and in this, the challenge for you is to find the number 5.

The time limit within which the number 5 needs to be found is 5 seconds.

The time limit is less and therefore is a great way to find how good your observation skills are.

The best way to solve this challenge is to observe the image carefully and find the number among the sea of numbers.

Hurry up; few more seconds left.

The difficulty level of this challenge is easy, and an individual with good observation skills and situational awareness will be able to spot the number easily.

There will be some users who are still searching for the number.

Don’t worry, we will be providing the solution at the end.

Time’s up.

How many of you were able to spot the number?

Curious to know the answer?

Keep reading further for the solution.

Before we move on to the answer, we would like to appreciate all users for attempting this challenge.

Now, let’s look at the solution.

Find Number 5 in 5 Seconds - Solution

The number 5 can be seen between the numbers 2,8,9 and 4 which are located just left of the centre of the image.