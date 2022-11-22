Seek and Find: Can you find the letter “J” in 9 seconds?

Seek and Find Puzzle: The seek and find activity is based on the premise of finding a hidden thing or object in an image. It is called "seek and find" as the users need to search for the thing/object in the image within a specified time.

This activity is a good way to test and improve your observation skills. The best thing about this activity is that you can attempt it either individually or in groups.

Want to improve your observation skills?

Then attempt this challenge now.

Seek and Find - Find Letter “J” in 9 Seconds

Source: YouTube

The image shared above shows a sea of alphabets. The challenge for you is to find the letter J in the alphabet. You have got 9 seconds to complete this task.

The best way to solve this challenge is to observe the image carefully and spot any deviation which looks like the solution in the image.

The difficulty level of this challenge is easy to moderate, and an individual with good observation skills and situational awareness will be able to spot the letter J easily.

It is interesting, isn’t it?

Are you able to find the letter J?

Look carefully at the image, the letter can be peeping from anywhere.

Time will be over soon.

Did you see the letter J?

Hurry up; only a few seconds remaining.

Three..

Two..

One…

And..

Time’s up.

We believe that some of the eagle-eyed users have already spotted the letter J with their excellent observation skills, while others might still be struggling to do so.

Do not worry, we will provide the solution at the end.

Before we move on to the solution, we would like to appreciate those who have successfully attempted the challenge.

Want to know where the letter J is?

Keep reading.

Seek and Find - Solution

The letter J can be seen on the bottom left side of the image in between the letters I and K.