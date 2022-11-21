Seek and Find: Can you find the comb in the picture in 13 seconds?

Seek and Find Puzzle: The objective of a seek-and-find challenge is to engage users in finding the hidden object in the game. The hidden object can be present anywhere in the image, and in order to properly complete the challenge, the user must locate the hidden object within the allotted time.

This activity is a good way to test and improve your observation skills. The best thing about this activity is that you can attempt it either individually or in groups.

Want to test your observation skills?

Great, let’s do it now.

Seek and Find: Can you find the odd camel in 7 seconds?

Seek and Find - Find the Comb in 13 Seconds

Source: YouTube

The image shared above is of a construction site scene in which you can see heavy machinery going about its work, and the workers can be seen carrying out the instructions as suggested by the supervisor.

The seek-and-find challenge for today is all about finding the comb, which is hiding in the construction picture, in 13 seconds.



The best way to solve this challenge is to observe the image carefully and spot any deviation from the pattern that is seen in the image.

This is a moderate-level challenge, and an individual with good observation skills and situational awareness will be able to find the comb easily.

The clock is ticking, and soon you will run out of time.

Hurry up.

Seek and Find - Did You Find the Comb in 13 Seconds?

We believe that some of the eagle-eyed users were able to spot the comb with their excellent observation skills.

Some users might still be looking for a comb in the picture and scratching their heads about not being able to find it.

There are only a few seconds left.

Three..

Two…

One…

And..

Time’s up.

Curious to know where the comb is hidden?

Don’t worry; we will be providing the solution below.

Keep reading.

Seek and Find - Solution

The comb can be seen attached to a water tank, which is located on the extreme top left side of the picture. It has blended with the shape of the water tank in such a way that it is not recognisable at first glance.