Seek and Find: Can you find the word ”love” in the image within 15 seconds?

Seek and Find: A seek and find activity involves finding any hidden object or thing in the picture. The item can be placed anywhere in the image, and the user needs to find the hidden object within the time limit in order to successfully complete the challenge.

This activity is a good way to test and improve your observation skills. The best thing about this activity is that you can attempt it either individually or in groups.

Do you want to improve your observation skills?

Great, let’s get started.

Seek and Find: Can you find all the hidden numbers in the image within 13 seconds?

Seek and Find - Find the Word “Love” in 15 Seconds

Source: Gorgeous Cottages

The image shown above consists of many different heart-shaped candies on which different affectionate words are written.

The challenge for you is to find the candy heart with the word “love” written on it. You've got 15 seconds to complete the challenge successfully.

Love is one of the most important feelings experienced by humans, and as per the creators of this challenge, you'll experience a "sweet feeling of satisfaction," almost as good as true love, when you find the hidden love heart.

This is a moderate-level challenge that will require very careful observation of the image presented before you.

The words that can be seen repeatedly in the image are "cutie pie," "sweet pea," "one and only," "be mine," "honey," "happy," and "XOXO."

But there is a single word of love in this picture, and that makes its identification a little challenging.

Are you able to find the candy heart with "love" written on it?

Hurry up; time is running out.

We believe that some of the eagle-eyed users have already spotted the word with their excellent observation skills.

Some of you might still be searching for the word.

Don’t worry; we will be providing the solution below.

Keep reading.

Seek and Find - Solution

The solution for the image is as follows:

You can see that the word "love" is enclosed between the candy hearts, with the words “bae” and “sweet pea” located on the bottom right side of the image, a little away from the centre.