Seek and Find: Can you find the number 6 in the image within 11 seconds?

Seek and Find: A seek and find activity involves finding any hidden object or thing in the picture. The item can be placed anywhere in the image, and the user needs to find the hidden object within the time limit in order to successfully complete the challenge.

This activity is a good way to test and improve your observation skills. The best thing about this activity is that you can attempt it either individually or in groups.

Are you ready to test your observation skills?

Great, let’s get started.

Seek and Find: Can you find all the hidden numbers in the image within 13 seconds?

Seek and Find - Find the Number 6 in 11 Seconds

Source: Pinterest

The image shown above consists of a series of 9. But among the 9’s, there is one 6 that has been carefully placed so as to avoid detection at first glance.

The best way to solve this problem is to carefully go through the image once and see if you can spot the number within the given time.

This is an easy-level challenge where the user needs to find the number 6 in the picture.

Did you get an idea of where the number is?

Hurry up; time is running out.

We believe that some of the eagle-eyed users have already spotted the number. You have excellent observation skills.

Some of you might still be searching for the number and are looking for the answer.

Don’t worry; we will be providing the solution below.

Keep reading.

Seek and Find - Solution

The solution for the image is as follows:

You can see that the number 6 is located at the bottom right of the image in the last row.