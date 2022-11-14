Seek and Find: Can you find the odd emoji in 10 seconds?

Seek and Find Puzzle: The seek and find game involves finding a hidden item within a picture. The hidden item can be anything like an object, an animal, a number, an alphabet, etc. It is a quick way to test your observation skills.

This activity can be undertaken independently to assess one’s level of observation while it can also be tried in groups and also in teams to understand how observation skills vary among the group and teams.

Do you want to know how good your observation skills are?

Then, let’s get started.

Seek and Find - Find the Odd Emoji in 10 Seconds

Source: YouTube

Today’s generation is no stranger to the term emoji as emoji is one of the most commonly used reactions by Gen Z in their conversations.

Fun Fact:

Gen Z refers to those individuals that were born between 1997 and 2015.

The above-shared image shows some of the most commonly used emojis in today’s time. Emoji has replaced many of the words which we earlier used to use in our daily conversations.

That is a discussion for some other time.

Now, the challenge that is presented before you is to find the odd emoji from this picture within 10 seconds.

It will be a good test of your observation skills and attention to detail.

This activity has the potential to boost your ability to see things in a finer way, thereby enhancing your ability to analyse the environment around you better.

The key to solving this challenge is to observe the image carefully and try to find the odd emoji.

This is an easy-level challenge where the user needs to find the odd emoji among the emojis in the picture.

Hurry up; time is running out.

Were you able to find the odd emoji?

Time’s up.

Before moving on to the solution, we would like to thank all of you for your time and effort. Some of you were excellent and found the odd emoji within the time limit, while others have found it or are still looking for it.

If you are also curious to know the solution, you need to scroll below.

Seek and Find - Find the Odd Emoji Solution

The odd emoji can be seen in the image below.

All the emoji present in the picture are frowning face emojis while the odd one out is an upside-down face emoji.