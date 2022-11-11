Seek and Find: Can you find the hidden alphabet in the image within 11 seconds?

Seek and Find Puzzle: The seek and find game is based on the premise of finding a hidden item within a picture. The item can be anything like an object, an animal, a number, an alphabet, etc. This activity can help in developing good observation skills.

In this activity, you will be presented with an image, and the challenge before you will be to spot the hidden item. It is a quick way to test your observation skills.

This activity can be undertaken independently to assess one’s level of observation while it can also be tried in groups to understand how observation skills vary among the group.

Want to test how good your observation skills are?

Let’s start.

Seek and Find: Can you find the five Y’s in the image within 15 seconds?

Seek and Find - Find The Hidden Alphabet in 11 Seconds

The image shared above contains dots filled with green. Hidden among these dots is an alphabet, which you need to identify within 11 seconds.

The key to solving the puzzle is to observe the image carefully and try to find the hidden alphabet.

This is an easy-level challenge where the user needs to find the hidden alphabet in the picture.

The coloured dots are hiding an alphabet, which you need to uncover within 11 seconds.

Did you get an idea of which alphabet is hiding in the dots?

Hurry up; time is running out.

We believe that some of the eagle-eyed users have already spotted the hidden alphabet.

Some of you might still be searching for the alphabet and are looking for the answer.

Don’t worry; we will be providing the solution below.

Keep reading.

Seek and Find - Solution

And the hidden alphabet is:

The alphabet is X, which can be determined by looking at the pattern formed by the dark-coloured green dots.