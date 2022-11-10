Seek and Find: Can you find the five Y’s in the image within 15 seconds?

Seek and Find Puzzle: The game of "seek and find" is based on the premise of finding a hidden item within a picture. The item can be anything like an object, an animal, a number, an alphabet etc. This activity can help develop observation skills in kids and enhance the existing skillset of adults.

In this activity, you will be presented with an image, and the challenge before you will be to spot the hidden item. It is a quick way to test your observation skills.

This activity can be undertaken independently to assess one’s level of observation while it can also be tried in groups to understand how observation skills vary among the group.

Ready for a quick seek-and-find activity?

Let’s get started.

Seek and Find: Can you find the hidden number in the image within 11 seconds?

Seek and Find - Find 5Y’s in 15 Seconds

The image shared above contains the alphabet X in rows as well as columns. But, among the sea of the alphabet X, there are five Y's, and the challenge for you is to seek and find the five Y’s. You have 15 seconds to find all the Y’s in the image.

Look carefully at the image, and try to spot the alphabet Y in the image.

The time limit of the challenge makes it a moderate-level challenge that can be solved by individuals who have good observation skills.

How many Y’s have you spotted till now?

Hurry up; the clock is ticking fast.

We believe that some of our expert puzzlers have already spotted the five Ys and completed the challenge successfully.

Not much time is left.

And..

Time’s up.

Did you spot all five Ys?

You did a great job if you spotted at least 3 or 4 within the given time.

Curious to know where all 5 Ys are?

Scroll below for the solution.