Seek and Find: Can you find a hummingbird among jack o'lanterns within 9 seconds?

Seek and Find Puzzle: The seek and find activity involves finding a hidden thing or object in an image. It is called "seek and find" as the users need to search for the thing or object in the image within the allotted time.

It is a good way to test and improve your observation skills. The best thing about this activity is that you can attempt it either individually or in groups.

Want to check how good your observation skills are?

Then try out this quick seek-and-find challenge now.

Seek and Find: Can you find a moth in the picture within 5 seconds?

Seek and Find - Find Hummingbird in 9 Seconds

Source: Pinterest

In this seek-and-find challenge, you need to find a hummingbird among jack o’lanterns in the picture. The time limit for successfully completing this challenge is 9 seconds.

The best way to complete this challenge is to carefully examine the image and look for any shape that resembles a bird.

This is a basic-level challenge and someone with good observation skills and situational awareness will be able to spot the hummingbird within the allotted time.

Have you spotted the hummingbird?

Look carefully; the hummingbird can be anywhere in the image.

This challenge is a great way to test your observation skills. The relatively shorter time limit makes it all the more challenging.

Hurry up; time is running out.

Need a hint?

Here it is.

The hummingbird can be identified by its elongated beak.

And..

Time’s over.

How many of you were able to spot the hummingbird among the jack o'lanterns?

Spot The Difference: Can you spot 7 differences within 19 seconds?

Did You Know:

The original jack o'lanterns were carved using turnips in Ireland and Scotland during the Celtic festival of Samhain better known as Halloween.

Find Hummingbird in 9 Seconds - Solution

We believe that most of our users have already spotted the hummingbird.

Some users are there who haven’t been able to find the hummingbird yet.

Would you like to know where the hummingbird is hiding?

Check out the solution below.

The hummingbird can be seen sitting quietly a little below the centre of the image. It is marked with a circle for easy identification.