Spot The Difference: Can you spot 7 differences within 19 seconds?

Spot the Difference: The game of "spot the difference" requires the user to identify the differences between two similar-looking images. It is a popular activity that both children and adults can enjoy.

The basic premise of this activity is that two similar images will be placed side by side, and the participant must identify all of the differences between the two images.

To complete this challenge, the participant must focus on the image and identify the differences between them.

Apart from the fun element, it will help improve the logical and analytical skills of the individual attempting it.

While it can be undertaken alone to test one's observation skills, it can also be implemented with friends and family.

Attempting in groups will allow you to quickly determine who is the fastest in the group.

Let’s get started.

Spot the Difference - Spot 7 Differences in 19 Seconds

Source: Pinterest

The image shared above challenges users to find 7 differences between the two similar-looking pictures within 19 seconds. This is a great way to spend some quality time improving your observation skills.

The image depicts a hostel room scene in which a boy can be seen lazing around, watching videos on his tab and the room is completely messed up.

Look at the image carefully and try to find out what makes the two images different.

There are 7 differences between the two images and you have 19 seconds to find them.

The key to finding the differences between the two images is to watch the images carefully and note the differences that come to your attention.

While some of the differences are simple to spot, others can be somewhat challenging.

How many differences have you spotted till now?

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Very soon the time will be over.

Even if you are unable to spot all the differences within the given time, do not get disheartened.

We will provide the solution at the end.

Individuals with good observation skills can identify the majority of the differences in the allotted time, if not all of them.

Spot 7 Difference in 19 Seconds - Solution

This activity serves as an exercise for the brain which will stimulate logical and analytical thinking by engaging your brain.

Participants should resist the urge to check the solutions first, as this will not yield beneficial results from performing this activity.

Have you spotted all the differences?

Final few seconds remaining.

The countdown has begun.

Tick.. Tock..

Three..

Two..

One..

And..

Time’s up.

How many of you were able to spot all the differences?

Curious to know what all the differences are.

Then, check out the solution below.