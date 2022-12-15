Seek and Find: Can you find two hearts in this image within 15 seconds?

Seek and Find Puzzle: The basic concept behind a “seek and find” puzzle involves finding a hidden thing or object in an image.

In this activity, the users need to search for the thing or object in the image within a specified time.

It is considered one of the best ways to test and improve your observation skills.

The best thing about this activity is that it can be attempted either individually or in groups.

Individually, it helps you understand your level of observation skills, and in groups, it can help identify the person with the best observation skills in the group.

Sounds interesting, right?

Do you want to test your observation skills?

Then, attempt this quick challenge now.

Seek and Find - Find Two Hearts in 15 Seconds

Source: Reddit

The above-shared image shows a dish with intricate designs filled with dots, the dots are black and golden, giving the dish a unique look.

Hidden in this design are two hearts that were somehow formed when the dish was manufactured.

The task for you is to find the two hearts within 15 seconds.

While the first one is easier to locate, the second one is tough.

An individual with good observation skills will be able to spot both hearts within the time limit.

Did You Find the Hearts in 15 Seconds?

The best way to solve this challenge is to observe the image carefully and try to spot the hearts in it.

This challenge will test your observation skills and situational awareness.

Have you spotted one of the hearts?

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

You have 15 seconds to spot the hearts.

Pay close attention to the design of the dish and see if you can spot one or both hearts.

Need a hint?

Here it is.

Both the hearts are not in one place, but both are on the left side of the picture.

Look at the image again.

Now, have you spotted the hearts?

And..

Time’s up.

Curious to find the location of the hearts.

Great, now it’s time to reveal the solution.

Find the Two Hearts in 15 Seconds - Solution

The two hearts can be spotted on the left side of the image, both are marked with a red circle. Both the hearts are dark in colour. The second heart (the smaller one) seems to form from the repeated washing of the dish, which made the dot erode and appear like a heart.