Spot The Difference: Can you spot 5 differences in 17 seconds?

Spot the Difference: The activity of "spotting the difference" is based on finding the difference between two images. In this activity, you will be shown two almost identical images. But there will be differences between the two images, and your task is to find those differences.

This activity can be attempted individually, in groups, or as a team. These types of activities are best for improving concentration and boosting the observation skills of individuals.

Making this activity all the more interesting is the addition of a time limit. The time limit is a good parameter to judge the capability and observation skills of an individual.

Do you have good observation skills?

Let’s find out now.

Spot The Difference: Can you spot 10 differences in 23 seconds?

Spot the Difference - Spot 5 Differences in 17 Seconds

Source: Bright Side

The image that is shared above shows a lady waiting for her flight in a hangar. You can see the propeller of an aircraft in the background, the lady is carrying a suitcase, and she is using the suitcase as a chair.

Although the two images presented above look similar, there are 5 differences among them, which you need to spot in 17 seconds.

At first glance, it is almost impossible to find all the differences between the two images.

Try to look at the images carefully, compare both images, and try to spot the differences that come to your attention.

It is a good way to engage your brain and focus on the image for a brief period of time.

Have you spotted two or three differences?

Hurry up.

Time will be running out soon.

Some of the differences can be easily seen, while the difficult ones will take some searching.

Time’s almost over.

How many differences did you notice?

Those who have found at least 3-4 differences have done really well. If you are one of those who have spotted all the differences, you have exceptional observation skills.

Now, the time’s up.

It’s time for the reveal.

Spot the difference - Solution

The differences between the two images are highlighted with red circles as follows: