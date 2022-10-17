Spot The Difference: Can you spot all 12 differences in 35 seconds?

Spot the Difference: The concept of spot the difference is that there will be two images which will be similar in appearance and placed side by side to each other. Although they are similar, there will be some differences between the two pictures.

For this challenge, one needs to spot all the differences between the two images within a limited time, and the one with the most differences will be the winner.

This can be attempted by both kids and adults and acts as a great source of entertainment as well as a good form of exercise for the brain.

Also, it can be played among a group of friends to see who has the best observation skills in the group.

Would you like to attempt a quick challenge now?

Great, let’s dive in.

Spot the Difference: Spot all 12 differences in 35 seconds

Source: Pinterest

The above image shows a forest scene with a papa bear and a baby bear. Though these images look similar, there are some differences between them.

You need to spot 12 differences between the two images within 35 seconds.

And.. time starts now.

If you are able to find all the differences within the time limit, you have superior observation skills.

Those who will not be able to spot differences can always check the solution given below, but, first, you must try without checking the solution. It will become more interesting then,

So no cheating.

Try to look at the image carefully and note down your observations.

How many differences did you notice till now?

Spot the Difference - Solution

All the differences have been marked with numbers in the image.