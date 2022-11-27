Only 5% of people can find the cat among pigeons in this optical illusion in less than 13 seconds. Can you?

Optical Illusion Test: Images that trick your brain and put your ability to observe things to the test are known as optical illusions. Cognitive, physiological, and literal visual illusions are the three categories of optical illusions.

Despite the wide difference in attention spans among the general public nowadays, optical illusions have proved successful in grabbing people's attention, keeping them intrigued, and getting them to come back for more.

Netizens also enjoy solving novel optical illusion problems as a fascinating way to pass the time and demonstrate their intellectual prowess to friends and peers.

Studies indicate that optical illusions improve your concentration and observation skills.

Want to find out how good your observational skills are?

Then, attempt this optical illusion test now.

Seek and Find: Can you find the letter F within 7 seconds?

Optical Illusion - Find the Cat in Less Than 13 Seconds

Source: Natures Menu

This image is shared is Natures Menu which is a pet food brand in the UK. In this image, you can see a swarm of pigeons of different colours. Hidden among the pigeons is a deceptive little feline.

The challenge for you is to find the hidden cat in less than 13 seconds to complete this optical illusion test successfully.

Optical illusion challenges such as these are a good way to test your observation skills as well as your intelligence. Although it is considered a good way to test your intelligence, it is not the only means of doing so.

Professionally created IQ tests are the ideal means of determining your IQ if you really need to understand what your actual IQ levels are.

Spot The Difference: Can you spot 7 differences in 31 seconds?

Did you find the cat?

If you look carefully at the image, you can see that there are so many different coloured pigeons with variations of different colours like grey, dark grey, off-white, cream and white.

This is a good test of your observation skills and individuals with good observation skills will be able to find the cat in less than 13 seconds.

Did you find the cat?

Hurry up; time is running out.

Need a hint?

The cat is not on the left side of the image.

Do you see the cat now?

Final few seconds are remaining.

How many of you were able to spot the hidden cat?

Time’s over.

Those who have spotted the cat are among the 5% of people who have completed the challenge within the time limit.

Curious to know where the cat is?

Scroll below for the solution.

Find the Hidden Cat - Solution

The cat can be seen in the bottom right corner of the image. It is marked with a red circle for easy identification.