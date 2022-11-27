Optical Illusion: Only 2% of people can find the hidden ring in 11 seconds. Can you?

Optical Illusion Test: Optical illusions are mind-bending images that challenge your perception and test your observation skills. There are three types of optical illusions literal, physiological, and cognitive.

Netizens enjoy solving novel optical illusion problems as it is a fascinating way to pass the time and demonstrate their intellectual prowess to friends and peers.

Studies indicate that optical illusions also help in improving concentration and observation skills.

Would you like to improve your observation skills now?

Then take this quick optical illusion challenge.

Only 5% of people can find the cat among pigeons in this optical illusion in less than 13 seconds. Can you?

Optical Illusion - Find the Ring in 11 Seconds

Source: F.Hinds

The image shared above is by jewellery retailer F.Hinds, which is one of the famous jewellery retailers in the UK.

In this image, you can see various designs of clocks and watches capturing the whole image.

As the title suggests, you need to find a ring that is hiding among the clocks and watches and you have 11 seconds to do so.

Challenges involving optical illusions are a good way to evaluate both your intelligence and your observation skills. It is not the only method for evaluating your IQ but is thought to be a decent approach to do so.

Professionally created IQ tests are the ideal means of determining your IQ if you really need to understand what your actual IQ levels are.

Did You Find the Ring in 11 Seconds?

The key to solving this optical illusion challenge is to observe the image carefully.

The ring can be anywhere in this image and an individual with good observation skills will be able to find the ring within the time limit.

How many of you were able to spot the ring?

Those who have successfully completed the challenge deserve a round of applause for their excellent observation skills.

Curious to know where the ring is?

Keep reading for the solution.

Find the Ring in 11 Seconds - Solution

The ring can be seen on a watch which is off-white in colour. It is circled with red for easier identification.