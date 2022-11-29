Word Search Puzzle: Can you find 6 words in the image within 49 seconds?

Word Search Puzzle: The basic premise of a word search puzzle game is based on finding the hidden words in a grid of letters.

In fact, this activity has become so popular that the internet is filled with many word search puzzles.

It is a great way to spend your leisure time and also makes for a good game to test your intelligence and observation skills.

Want to test your intelligence and observation skills?

Then attempt this word search puzzle now.

Word Search Puzzle: Can you find 5 words in the image within 57 seconds?

Word Search Puzzle - Find 6 Words in 49 Seconds

Source: Pinterest

The image shared above shows a grid of letters. Although these appear like a grid of letters, these letters somehow combine to form 5 meaningful words and the challenge for you is to find the 6 words from this grid within 49 seconds.

It is a great way to test your intelligence and observation skills. This activity can also be attempted in groups to determine the intelligence of different individuals in a group.

Your time starts now.

All the best.

Observe the image carefully and try to find meaningful words from them.

The difficulty level of this challenge is medium and individuals with good observation skills will be able to spot all 6 words within the time limit.

The way the letters in the grid are arranged makes it difficult to spot the words at first glance.

The best way to solve this word search puzzle is to look for meaningful words by observing the letters from top to bottom, sideways, up and down, forwards and backwards, and diagonally.

How many have you spotted till now?

Those who could find at least 3-4 words can pat themselves on the back for a job well done.

Time will be over soon.

If you fail to find all the words within the limit don’t get disappointed. You can always take heart from the fact you gave your best effort.

In case you are curious to know what all words were there in the puzzle, we have got you covered.

The solution to the puzzle will be provided at the end of the article so that you can match them with your answers.

If you find some other words during the course of solving the puzzle do let us know.

Do not skip to the bottom to see the answers first as it will not be fair play.

But in the event, that you fail to find all the words even after a fair attempt, then you can check the solutions.

Curious to know what all words are hiding in the grid?

Scroll below for the reveal.

Word Search Puzzle - Solution

The following words were hidden in the word grid:

1. Champ

2. Drive

3. High

4. Super

5. Fur

6. Fresh