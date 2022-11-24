Spot The Difference: Can you spot 7 differences in 31 seconds?

Spot the Difference: The activity of "spotting the difference" is based on the premise of finding the difference between two images. A user needs to find differences between two almost identical images in this activity.

This activity can be attempted individually, in groups, or as a team. It has been suggested that these types of activities are best for improving concentration and boosting the observation skills of individuals.

The addition of a time limit heightens the attraction of this exercise. The time constraint is a useful criterion to assess a person's intelligence and observational skills.

Ready to test your observational skills?

Let’s get started.

Spot The Difference: Can you spot 3 differences in 15 seconds?

Spot the Difference - Spot 7 Difference in 31 Seconds

Source: Dreamstime

The above-shared image shows a forest scene in which you can see a badger, a stag and an eagle playing musical instruments.

The badger is playing the clarinet, the eagle is playing the harp and the stag is playing the cello.

Although the two images shared above look similar, there are 7 differences among them, which you need to spot in 31 seconds.

At first glance, it is almost impossible to tell all the differences between the two images.

Try to look at the images carefully, compare both images, and try to spot the differences that come to your attention.

It is a good way to engage your brain and focus on the image for a brief period of time.

How many differences have you spotted till now?

Hurry up; time will be running out soon.

Some of the differences can be easily seen, while others will be hard to spot.

Time’s up.

Have you spotted all the differences successfully?

Those users who have spotted at least 4-5 differences did a great job.

Curious to know all the differences?

We will be providing them below.

Keep reading.

Spot the Difference - Solution

The differences between the two images are as follows: