Spot The Difference: Can you spot 3 differences in 15 seconds?

Spot the Difference: One of the most popular online activities is “spot the difference." It involves finding the difference between two identical pictures.

By putting a time limit on discovering the answer, this activity is made more engaging. It is an effective approach to gauge how well your observation skills are.

An individual, a group, or a team could undertake this activity. These kinds of exercises can be most effective for raising people's levels of attention and observation.

Are you ready to test your observation skills?

Let’s get started.

Spot the Difference - Spot 3 Differences in 15 Seconds

Source: YouTube

The image shown above consists of two identical pictures placed side by side. The challenge for you is to find three differences between the two identical pictures.

In the image, you can see three girls sitting in a room and enjoying their snacks and drinks. It looks like they are partying or celebrating. They are enjoying their food with chopsticks.

The three girls are seated on two different sofas, and you can see the outline of another building from the window.

Although the two images presented above look similar, there are 3 differences among them, which you need to spot in 15 seconds.

At first glance, it is almost impossible to find all the differences between the two images.

Try to look at the images carefully, compare both images, and try to spot the differences that come to your attention.

It is a good way to engage your brain and focus on the image for a brief period of time.

Have you spotted all the differences?

Time will be running out soon.

The clock is ticking.

While some differences are easy to spot, some are difficult.

Time’s over.

How many of you have managed to spot all three differences?

We believe some of the users have successfully spotted all three differences.

Curious to know what the differences are?

Then keep reading.

Spot the Difference - Solution

The difference between the two images are as follows: