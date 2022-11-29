Optical Illusion: Can you find the hidden dog in 11 seconds?

Optical Illusion Test: Optical illusions are mind-bending images that challenge your perception and test your observation skills. There are three types of optical illusions literal, physiological, and cognitive.

Netizens love solving new optical illusion problems as it is an excellent way to pass the time and also demonstrate their intelligence to friends and peers.

Studies indicate that optical illusions are beneficial in improving concentration and observation skills.

Would you like to test your observation skills?

Then attempt this optical illusion challenge now.

Optical Illusion - Find the Dog in 11 Seconds

Source: Bright Side

The image shared above shows a park scene in which you can see a bench and a lot of greenery all around. You can also spot a second bench at some distance.

The park, trees and benches are not the only things that are present in this image. As suggested by the title, there is a dog in this image and you have 11 seconds to find the dog.

Challenges involving optical illusions are a good way to evaluate both your intelligence and your observation skills. It is not the only method for evaluating your IQ but is thought to be a decent approach to do so.

Professionally created IQ tests are the ideal means of determining your IQ if you really need to understand what your actual IQ levels are.

Did You Spot the Dog in 11 Seconds?

The image contains a dog and spotting the dog at the first glance is a tough ask.

Individuals with good observation skills will be able to spot the dog within the time limit.

The dog can be hiding anywhere in the image and you should spot it within 11 seconds before it escapes from its current location.

Did you spot the dog?

No?

Need a hint?

The dog is sitting attentively in the picture and if you focus your attention, you can easily spot the dog.

The place where it is sitting makes the perfect optical illusion scene.

You won’t believe your eyes when you get to see the answer.

Hurry up; time is running out.

How many of you have spotted the dog?

Final few seconds remaining.

Three..

Two…

One…

And..

Time’s up.

We believe some of our eagle-eyed users were able to find the dog within the time limit.

Some of the users might still be searching.

Time is already over and now let’s move towards the solution.

Find the Dog in 11 Seconds - Solution

The dog can be seen sitting next to the right side of the bench. It is a pug and its face can be seen through the space between the bench hands.