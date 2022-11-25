Seek and Find: Can you find the letter F within 7 seconds?

Seek and Find Puzzle: The seek and find activity is based on the premise of finding a hidden thing or object in an image. It is called "seek and find" as the users need to search for the thing/object in the image within a specified time.

This activity is a good way to test and improve your observation skills. The best thing about this activity is that you can attempt it either individually or in groups.

Want to improve your observation skills?

Then attempt this challenge now.

Seek and Find: Can you find the letter “J” in 9 seconds?

Seek and Find - Find the Letter F in 7 Seconds

Source: YouTube

The image shared above shows a sea of the letter E. The challenge for you is to find the letter F in the picture. You have got 7 seconds to complete this task.

The best way to solve this challenge is to observe the image carefully and spot any deviation in the image.

The difficulty level of this challenge is easy, and an individual with good observation skills and situational awareness will be able to spot the letter F easily.

Did you find the letter F?

Look carefully at the image, the letter can be anywhere.

The time limit is less and therefore is a great way to find how good your observation skills are.

Hurry up; few more seconds left.

Need a hint?

The letter F is not on the left side of the image.

How many of you were able to spot the letter now?

Time’s up.

Curious to know the answer?

Keep reading further for the solution.

Before we move on to the answer, we would like to appreciate all users for attempting this challenge.

Now, let’s look at the solution.

Find the Letter F in 7 Seconds - Solution

The letter F can be seen hemmed in between the letter E in the third row, it is highlighted by a circle.