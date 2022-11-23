Seek and Find: Can you find the TV remote in 11 seconds?

Seek and Find Puzzle: The primary objective of a seek and find activity is finding a hidden object. That object can be anything for e.g. a book, a face, an animal, literally anything.

The user needs to find the hidden object in the image within an allotted time period to successfully complete the task.

This activity is a good way to test and improve your observation skills. The best thing about this activity is that you can attempt it either individually or in groups.

Do you want to test your observation skills?

Let’s get started.

Seek and Find - Find the Remote in 11 Seconds

Source: Digitalloft

The image shared above shows a living room scene which is full of gadgets such as smart tv, laptop, mobile, DVD player etc.

The challenge presented to the users is to find the TV remote that is in the living room but is not visible at first glance.

TV remote is an essential component that can be used to switch on the TV and enjoy series and sports.

The best way to solve this challenge is to observe the image carefully and spot any deviation from the pattern that is seen in the image.

The difficulty level of this challenge is easy, and an individual with good observation skills and situational awareness will be able to spot the remote easily.

Are you able to spot the remote?

Hurry up; time is running out.

We believe that some of the eagle-eyed users have already spotted the remote with their excellent observation skills.

Some users might still be looking for the remote

Time’s up.

Curious to know where the remote is located?

Don’t worry; we will be providing the solution below.

Keep reading.

Seek and Find - Solution

The cat can be seen sitting on the remote and the colour of the cat and the remote being the same makes it difficult to identify the remote.