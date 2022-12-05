Optical Illusion: Can you find the snake in the picture in 11 seconds?

Optical Illusion Test: Optical illusions are mind-bending images that challenge your perception and test your observation skills. There are three types of optical illusions: literal, physiological, and cognitive.

The love that netizens have for optical illusion challenges is no longer hidden, as evidenced by the large number of optical illusion challenges available on the web.

Optical illusions entertain people and also help improve your concentration and observation skills.

Furthermore, optical illusions have been found to be useful in detecting some mental disorders, such as schizophrenia. It has been seen that optical illusions that deceive normal people will not deceive schizophrenia patients.

Are you ready to check how good your observation skills are?

Then, let’s get started.

Optical Illusion: Can you find the hidden dog in 11 seconds?

Optical Illusion - Find the Snake in 11 Seconds

Source: Reddit

The image shared above shows an outdoor scene in which you can see an old house with trees.

The picture suggests that the weather is sunny. It looks pretty beautiful, isn’t it?

Well, yes, it is.

But, as you have read in the title, it mentions a snake, and yes, the challenge for you is to find the hidden snake, which is hiding somewhere in the picture.

You've got 11 seconds to find the snake.

Spot The Difference: Can you spot 7 differences in 37 seconds?

Optical illusion challenges such as these are a good way to test your observation skills as well as your intelligence. Although it is considered a good way to test your intelligence, it is not the only means of doing so.

If you really want to know what your IQ levels are, professionally created IQ tests are the best way to find out.

Did You Find the Snake in 11 Seconds?

The snake is slithering away in the picture, and it is difficult to spot the snake at first glance.

The key to completing this challenge within the time limit is to observe the image carefully.

This optical illusion challenge is all about testing your observation skills, and your attention to detail.

Have you spotted the snake?

You have eagle eyes if you can spot the cat hiding in the storeroom in 15 seconds

Hurry up; time is running out.

The snake can be hidden anywhere, and you need to find it within the time limit to complete the challenge successfully.

Need a hint?

Here it is.

It is not on the left side of the picture.

Did you see the snake now?

We believe that some users with exceptional observation skills might have already spotted the snake.

Few more seconds are remaining.

And..

Time’s up.

Curious to know where the snake is?

Then keep reading below for the reveal.

Find the Snake in 11 Seconds - Solution

The snake can be spotted right in the bottom centre of the image, it looks like a stick at first but on closer look, it is revealed to be a snake.