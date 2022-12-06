Can you find the hidden gazelle in this optical illusion picture in 13 seconds?

Optical Illusion Test: Optical illusions are mind-bending images that challenge your perception and test your observation skills. There are three types of optical illusions: literal, physiological, and cognitive.

The popularity of optical illusions has grown in the past decade, and more and more people are getting interested in solving optical illusion challenges.

Furthermore, optical illusions have been found to be useful in detecting some mental disorders, such as schizophrenia. It has been seen that optical illusions that deceive normal people will not deceive schizophrenia patients.

Do you want to test your observation skills?

Then, this quick optical illusion challenge will be immensely helpful.

Let’s get started.

Optical Illusion - Find the Hidden Gazelle in 13 Seconds

Source: Pinterest

The image shared above shows a forest scene in which you can see shrubs and other vegetation.

Also seen are trees, which provide shade from the scorching heat.

Among the trees and the tall grass, there is one gazelle, which has blended itself with the grass.

You need to find the gazelle within 13 seconds to complete the challenge successfully.

Optical illusion challenges such as these are a good way to test your observation skills as well as your intelligence. Although it is considered a good way to test your intelligence, it is not the only means of doing so.

If you really want to know what your IQ levels are, professionally created IQ tests are the best way to find out.

Did You Find the Gazelle in 13 Seconds?

The way the gazelle has blended with the grass makes it difficult to detect at first glance.

The best way to complete this challenge within the time limit is to observe the image carefully.

This optical illusion challenge is designed to test your observation skills and attention to detail.

Have you spotted the gazelle?

Hurry up; time is running out.

Need a hint?

The gazelle is not on the left side of the picture.

Now, most of you will be able to spot the gazelle within a few seconds.

Time will be over anytime soon.

Three..

Two..

One..

And..

Time’s up.

How many of you have spotted the gazelle?

We believe some users have spotted the gazelle in the forest with their exceptional observation skills.

Some of you might still be searching for the gazelle.

Do not worry, we have provided the solution below.

Find Gazelle in 13 Seconds - Solution

The gazelle can be seen staring right at you in the picture, which indicates that it is present on the right side of the image.