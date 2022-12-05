Spot The Difference: Can you spot 7 differences in 37 seconds?

Spot the Difference: The idea behind "spot the difference" game is that two images that are similar in appearance will be placed side by side. Although they are similar, the two images will differ in some ways.

To successfully complete the challenge, those attempting it must identify the differences between the two images within a time limit.

It is a fun-filled challenge that can be attempted individually or as a group activity. Both kids and adults can take part in this activity.

Do you want to put your observation skills to the test with a quick "spot the difference" challenge?

Great, let’s go ahead.

Spot The Difference: Can you spot 10 differences in 43 seconds?

Spot the Difference - Spot 7 Differences in 37 Seconds

Source: Reddit

The above-shared image contains two identical pictures side by side. You can see a boy sitting with a teddy bear and other toys in the living room.

Although the two images presented above look similar, there are seven differences between them that you need to spot in 37 seconds.

It is difficult to find all the differences between the two images at first glance.

Examine the images carefully, compare them, and try to identify any differences that stand out.

It is an effective way to test your observation skills.

Have you spotted one or two differences already?

Hurry up; time will be running out soon.

While some of the differences are immediately noticeable to the eye, spotting the others is a little more difficult.

How many differences have you noticed till now?

A few more seconds are all that are left.

We believe some of you have already spotted most of the differences. You have really great observation skills.

Some of you might still be looking for the differences. Do not worry; we have got you covered.

With regular practice, you can improve your observation skills.

Time to check the solution.

Scroll below for the reveal.

Spot the Difference - Solution

The following are the differences between the two images: