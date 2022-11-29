Spot The Difference: Can you spot 10 differences in 43 seconds?

Spot the Difference: Spot the difference activity is based on the premise of finding differences between two images. In this activity, an image is divided into two equal parts, with each part containing one image.

The two images that are obtained as a result are identical to each other, although they are identical they are not replicas of each other.

One image will be different from the other in some aspects. The challenge for the users is to spot those differences and highlight them.

This activity is highly versatile as a team, a group, or an individual can attempt this activity.

These activities are some of the most effective tools for raising people's levels of concentration and sharpening their observational abilities.

The addition of a time limit makes this activity more interesting. The time limit is a good parameter to judge the capability and observation skills of an individual.

Ready to test your observation skills?

Let’s get started.

Spot the Difference - Spot 10 Differences in 43 Seconds

Source: Shutterstock

The image shared above depicts a watch shop scene where you can see watches and clocks placed in different places.

An elderly watch mechanic can be seen repairing an old watch.

Although the two images look similar, there are 10 differences between them, which you need to spot in 43 seconds.

At first glance, it is almost impossible to find all the differences between the two images.

Try to look at the images carefully, compare both images, and try to spot the differences that come to your attention.

It is a good way to engage your brain and focus on the image for a brief period of time.

Have you spotted two or three differences?

While some of the differences are immediately noticeable, others are a little difficult to identify.

How many differences have you noticed?

Hurry up; time’s almost ending.

And..

Time’s up.

Those who have been able to spot 7-8 differences have good observation skills. With regular practice, you can improve your observation skills further.

Some of you might still be looking for the differences. For such users, we recommend you to practice similar challenges to improve your speed and accuracy.

Curious to know what the differences are?

Let’s jump to the solution.

Spot 10 Differences in 43 Seconds - Solution

The differences between the two images are as follows: