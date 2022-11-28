Spot The Difference: Can you spot 7 differences in 15 seconds?

Spot the Difference: The basis of the "spotting the difference" activity is finding the difference between the two images. You are presented with two almost identical images in this activity. However, there will be differences between the two images, and it is your task to detect them.

A team, a group, or an individual can attempt this activity. These types of activities could be the most effective tools for raising people's levels of concentration and sharpening their observational abilities.

The addition of a time limit makes this activity more interesting. The time limit is a good parameter to judge the capability and observation skills of an individual.

Want to test your observation skills?

Then take this test now.

Spot the Difference - Spot 7 Differences in 15 Seconds

The image shared above shows an outdoor scene where you can see a dog searching for food in a garbage bag. There are two side-by-side identical images of a dog looking for food.

Although the two images presented above look similar, there are 7 differences between them, which you need to spot in 15 seconds.

At first glance, it is almost impossible to find all the differences between the two images.

Try to look at the images carefully, compare both images, and try to spot the differences that come to your attention.

It is a good way to engage your brain and focus on the image for a brief period of time.

Have you spotted all the differences?

Time will be over soon.

Have you spotted two or three differences already?

While some of the differences are immediately noticeable, others are a little difficult to identify.

How many differences have you noticed?

Hurry up; time’s almost ending.

And..

Time’s up.

Those who have been able to spot 5-6 differences have really great observation skills

With regular practice, you can improve your observation skills.

Curious to know what the differences are?

Let’s look at the solution.

Spot the Difference - Solution

The difference between the two images are as follows: