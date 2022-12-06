Optical Illusion: Can you find the dog in this picture within 12 seconds?

Optical Illusion Test: Optical illusions are mind-bending images that challenge your perception and test your observation skills. There are three types of optical illusions: literal, physiological, and cognitive.

The love that netizens have for optical illusion challenges is no longer hidden, as evidenced by the large number of optical illusion challenges available on the web.

Furthermore, optical illusions have been shown to aid in the detection of certain mental disorders, such as schizophrenia. It has been seen that optical illusions that trick normal people do not trick schizophrenia patients.

Do you have good observation skills?

Let’s find out with this quick challenge.

Can you find the hidden gazelle in this optical illusion picture in 13 seconds?

Optical Illusion - Find Hidden Dog in 12 Seconds

Source: Bright Side

The above-shared image shows a bedroom scene where you can see a messed-up bed with a blanket all over the bed.

There is a dog in this picture, and your task is to find the dog.

At first glance, it is almost impossible to detect the dog that is resting in this picture.

These types of optical illusion challenges are a great way to put your observation skills and intelligence to the test. Although it is thought to be a good way to test your intelligence, it is not the only way to do so.

If you really want to know what your IQ levels are, professionally created IQ tests are the best way to find out.

Seek and Find: Can you find the lollipop in the image within 15 seconds?

Did You Find the Dog in 12 Seconds?

The challenge for you is to find the hidden dog in 12 seconds. The difficulty level of this challenge is easy.

The best way to finish this challenge within the time limit is to carefully examine the image.

This optical illusion challenge is designed to test your observation skills and attention to detail.

Have you spotted the dog?

Hurry up; time is running out.

Need a hint?

The dog is right in front of you, you just need to focus your attention on the image.

Do you see the dog now?

Time’s up.

How many of you were able to find the dog?

Curious to know where the dog is?

Scroll below for the solution.

Find the Dog in 12 Seconds - Solution

The dog can be spotted enjoying the warmth of sleeping on the blanket. It is highlighted with a red circle.