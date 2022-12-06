Seek and Find: Can you find the lollipop in the image within 15 seconds?

Seek and Find Puzzle: The "seek and find." game is based on the premise of finding a hidden thing or object in an image. It is called "seek and find" because users must search for the thing or object in the image within a certain amount of time.

It is a good way to test and improve your observation skills. The best thing about this activity is that you can attempt it either individually or in groups.

Want to check your observation skills?

Try out this quick challenge now.

Seek and Find - Find Lollipop within 15 Seconds

Source: Pinterest

The image shared above shows a park scene in which you can see lots of different items, as well as various breeds of dogs that are running around the park.

The challenge is all about finding a lollipop within 15 seconds. It is a medium-level challenge, and only those with exceptional observation skills will be able to locate the lollipop within the time limit.

Have you spotted the lollipop?

Look carefully; the lollipop can be seen anywhere in the image.

This challenge is a great way to test your observation skills. The relatively shorter time limit makes it all the more challenging.

There are only a few seconds left, so hurry up.

Need a hint?

Here you go.

The lollipop is not on the left side of the image.

Did you find it now?

Time’s over.

How many of you were able to spot the lollipop?

We believe that some of our users have already spotted the lollipop.

Some users are there who haven’t been able to find the lollipop.

Curious to know where it is?

We will be providing the solution below.

Keep reading.

Find the Lollipop in 15 Seconds - Solution

The lollipop can be seen in the top right corner of the image, more specifically, it is the wheel of the ice cream car.