You have eagle eyes if you can spot the cat hiding in the storeroom in 15 seconds

Optical Illusion Test: Optical illusions are mind-bending images that challenge your perception and test your observation skills. There are three types of optical illusions: literal, physiological, and cognitive.

The love that netizens have for optical illusion challenges is not hidden anymore and is further confirmed by a large number of optical illusion challenges present on the web.

Optical illusions entertain people and also help improve your concentration and observation skills.

Moreover, optical illusions have been found to be beneficial in detecting some mental disorders like schizophrenia. It has been said that optical illusions that trick normal people will not be able to trick patients suffering from schizophrenia.

Are you ready to check how good your observation skills are?







Optical Illusion - Find the Cat in 15 Seconds

Source: Reddit

The image shared above shows a storeroom scene in which you can see old computer equipment being stored in different compartments. There are motherboards, connector cables, and laptops.

The storeroom is quite dusty, with equipment and wires all around. In midst of all these, a cat is hiding in the storeroom, and you need to find the cat within 15 seconds to complete the challenge successfully.

Optical illusion challenges such as these are a good way to test your observation skills as well as your intelligence. Although it is considered a good way to test your intelligence, it is not the only means of doing so.

If you really want to know what your IQ levels are, professionally created IQ tests are the best way to find out.

Did You Find the Cat in 15 Seconds?

The presence of so many wires and drawers full of old accessories and equipment makes it difficult to spot the cat at first glance.

The key to completing this challenge within the time limit is to observe the image carefully.

This test is all about testing your observation skills, and the level of your focus.

Have you spotted the cat?

Hurry up; time is running out.

Need a hint?

Here it is.

The cat is not on the right side of the picture.

Did you see the cat now?

We believe that some users with exceptional observation skills might have already spotted the cat.

Some users are there who haven’t found the cat yet.

Concentrate on the picture and check all the areas in the image quickly.

And..

Time’s over.

Did you finally manage to spot the cat?

No?

Don’t worry, check out the solution below.

Find the Cat in 15 Seconds - Solution

The cat is hiding the white wire, its nose gives away its location.