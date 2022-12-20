Optical Illusion: Can you find a dog in the garden scene in 12 seconds?

Optical Illusion Test: Optical illusions are mind-bending images that challenge your perception and test your observation skills. There are three types of optical illusions: literal, physiological, and cognitive.

The beauty of optical illusions lies in their ability to attract the user's attention for a brief period of time.

Apart from providing entertainment, optical illusions provide netizens with a medium to impress their friends and peers with their problem-solving skills.

The other benefits that are offered by regular practice of such optical illusions are improved observation skills and enhanced concentration.

Do you have good observation skills?

Let’s find out with this tricky challenge.

Optical Illusion - Find the Dog in 12 Seconds

The image shared above shows an open space surrounded by trees all around. The scene looks like a garden.

Hiding in this image is a dog, and you need to find it in 12 seconds to complete the challenge successfully.

Optical illusion challenges such as these are a good way to test your observation skills as well as your intelligence.

Although it is considered a good way to test your intelligence, it is not the only means of doing so.

However, if you really want to know your IQ levels, professionally created IQ tests are the best way to find out.

Did You Find the Dog in 12 Seconds?

The challenge for you is to find the dog in 12 seconds.

It is a medium-difficult challenge, and one needs to have good observation skills to spot a dog in this image in 12 seconds.

The time will be running out soon.

Have you spotted the dog?

Focus your attention on the image and use your imagination to find possible areas where the dog can hide.

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

No?

Need a hint?

Here you go.

The dog is positioned in such a way that it is not visible at first glance, try to focus in and around the trees, it can be found there.

Now, are you able to spot the dog?

Time’s up.

How many of you were able to spot the dog?

If you are curious to know where the dog is, then you need to keep reading below for the solution.

Find the Dog in 12 Seconds - Solution

The dog is sitting under the big tree that appears right in front of the screen. The dog was difficult to spot at first glance due to its black coat.

On careful observation, it was identified by its facial pattern and its location is highlighted with a red circle.