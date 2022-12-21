Optical Illusion: Only 2% of people can find the hidden monkey in 11 seconds. Can you?

Optical Illusion Test: Optical illusions are mind-bending images that challenge your perception and test your observation skills. There are three types of optical illusions: literal, physiological, and cognitive.

Optical illusions have become an important part of popular culture as their popularity has skyrocketed in the past decade. More and more users are solving optical illusion challenges nowadays.

The beauty of optical illusions lies in their ability to attract the user's attention for a brief period of time.

Optical illusions are also good for improving an individual's observation skills. With regular practice, one can quickly master the ability to solve optical illusions.

Want to know how good your skills of observation are?

Then, attempt this quick optical illusion challenge now.

You have hawk eyes if you can spot a fish in this optical illusion image within 9 seconds

Optical Illusion - Find Hidden Monkey in 11 Seconds

Source: Pinterest

Optical illusions are a good way to test your observation skills and intelligence. A similar test is conducted here, where you have to find the monkey in the above-given picture within 11 seconds.

Although it is considered a good way to test your intelligence, it is not the only means of doing so.

However, if you really want to know your IQ levels, professionally created IQ tests are the best way to find out.

Spot The Difference: Can you spot the only difference between the two images in 10 seconds?

Did You Find the Monkey in 11 Seconds?

If you pay close attention to the image, you can see lots of human faces, and among those faces, there is one monkey that is hiding.

You have 11 seconds to find the monkey.

Focus your attention on the image and see if you notice anything that resembles a monkey.

Hurry up; the time is running out.

Did you find the monkey in this picture?

Not much time remains.

And…

Final few seconds left.

Tick.. tock…

Time’s up.

How many of you found the monkey before the time limit?

Curious to know where the monkey is hiding?

Then keep reading below for the solution.

Before we move on to the solution, we would like to give a big round of applause to those who have spotted the monkey. You've got hawk eyes. Keep rocking.

Now. let’s check out the solution.

Optical Illusion: Can you find a dog in the garden scene in 12 seconds?

Find the Monkey in 11 Seconds - Solution

The monkey can be seen smiling in the picture, it is wearing a green cap. The location of the monkey is highlighted with a red circle.