You have hawk eyes if you can spot a fish in this optical illusion image within 9 seconds

Optical Illusion Test: Optical illusions are mind-bending images that challenge your perception and test your observation skills. There are three types of optical illusions literal, physiological, and cognitive.

Optical illusions provide netizens with entertainment as well as a source to impress their friends and peers with their problem-solving skills.

It offers other benefits, such as improved concentration and observation skills.

Are you ready to test your observation skills?

Then, let’s get started.

Optical Illusion: Can you find a dog in this image within 17 seconds?

Optical Illusion - Find the Fish in 9 Seconds

Source: Bright Side

The above-shared image depicts a room scene in which you can see a cat sitting. The cat has stepped on some paint, which has made his paws red.

You can see the paw marks on the floor that were formed when the cat walked.

From the look of the cat, it looks like the cat is hungry and searching for food.

It also tried its luck in the trash can but was not successful.

Now, we know cats love fish, and as the title suggests, you need to find a fish in this image, and you have got 9 seconds to find it.

Optical illusion challenges such as these are a good way to test your observation skills as well as your intelligence.

Only 10% of people can spot a snake in this optical illusion picture in 10 seconds. Can you?

Did You Find the Fish in 9 Seconds?

The fish is hiding in plain sight, and it will take an individual with excellent observation skills to spot the fish in this image within 9 seconds.

Already half of the allotted time has been spent.

Have you spotted the fish yet?

Hurry up; not much time is left.

You need to find the fish within the time limit to complete the challenge successfully.

Did you find the fish?

Final few seconds left.

It is quite difficult to spot the fish at first glance.

Need a hint?

Here you go.

It is not on the left side of the image, you can focus your attention on other areas of the image and see if you can spot the fish.

Time’s up.

Curious to know where the fish is?

Keep reading.

Find Fish in 9 Seconds - Solution

The fish is not a live one, instead, it is a painting, which can be spotted on the flower vase. It is marked with a red circle for easy identification.