Seek and Find: Can you find a mouse in this image within 11 seconds?

Seek and Find Puzzle: A seek-and-find puzzle is based on finding a hidden thing or object in an image. In this activity, the participants need to search for the thing or object in the image within a specified time.

It is one of the most effective methods to understand how much observant you are. Individuals who are very detail oriented will be able to excel in such challenging tasks.

The great thing about this activity is that you can attempt it either individually or in groups.

Individually, it helps you to assess your level of observation skills, and in groups, it can help identify the different levels of observation skills of each individual.

Sounds cool, right?

Would you like to test how detail oriented you are?

Let’s find out with this quick challenge.

Seek and Find: Can you find a cupcake in this image within 7 seconds?

Seek and Find - Find the Mouse in 11 Seconds

Source: Bright Side

In the image shared above, you can see that there are a lot of squirrels who are busy collecting acorn nuts.

Squirrels love nuts, especially acorns, walnuts, chestnuts, etc.

Hiding among the squirrels is a mouse, which is also looking for food.

Your task is to find the mouse within 11 seconds before it can steal nuts from the squirrels.

This challenge will test your attention to detail.

This is an easy challenge, and an individual with good observation skills will take just about 11 seconds to find the mouse among squirrels.

Have you spotted the mouse?

No?

Focus your attention on the image and see if you can spot the mouse.

Hurry up; time is running out.

Need a hint?

Here it is.

The mouse will differ in appearance from the squirrel.

Now use this clue to spot the mouse.

Final few seconds remaining.

Three..

Two..

One..

And..

Time’s up.

How many of you have found the mouse?

Looking for the answer?

Then, keep reading.

Find the Mouse in 11 Seconds - Solution

The location of the mouse is highlighted by a circle; it is distinguished from the squirrels as it has round ears while squirrels have pointed ears.