Only 10% of people can spot a snake in this optical illusion picture in 10 seconds. Can you?

Optical Illusion Test: "Optical illusions" are images that fool your brain and test your ability to observe things. The three types of optical illusions are cognitive, physiological, and literal visual illusions.

The beauty of optical illusions is their ability to attract the user's attention and retain it for a short period of time.

There are various benefits to practising optical illusion challenges, like improving your concentration and observation skills.

Would you like to see how good your observation skills are?

Then attempt this quick challenge now!

Optical Illusion - Find Snake in 10 Seconds

Source: PlayBuzz

The image shared above shows a jungle scene in which you can see giraffes. The image is created in such a way that it shows some giraffes inverted.

Also seen in the picture are leaves and trees, the giraffe loves to munch on leaves.

Now, there is a snake in this picture, and it is right there with the giraffes.

The task for you is to spot the snake within 10 seconds or less than that.

If you can spot the snake within the given time limit, you are among the top 10% of people who can solve the problem in record time.

Now, focus on the image.

Try to check all the areas and see if you can spot the snake.

Did You Find the Snake in 10 Seconds?

The snake is hiding cleverly among the giraffes, and you have 10 seconds to find it.

Half of your time has already been spent looking for the snake.

You have only a few seconds more to spot the snake.

Have you seen the snake?

No?

Need a hint?

Here you go.

The snake is hiding by camouflaging itself like a giraffe, thereby making detection difficult.

Now, are you able to spot the snake?

Time is running out.

And..

Time’s up.

How many of you were able to spot the snake?

If you are curious to know where the snake is then you need to keep reading below for the solution.

Find Snake in 10 Seconds - Solution

The snake can be spotted on the right side of the picture.