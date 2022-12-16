Optical Illusion: Can you find a bird in this image within 9 seconds?

Optical Illusion Test: Optical illusions are mind-bending images that challenge your perception and test your observation skills. There are three types of optical illusions literal, physiological, and cognitive.

Netizens love solving optical illusion problems as a fun way to pass their time and also impress their friends and peers.

Despite the general public's shifting attention spans, optical illusions have proven successful at capturing people's attention, keeping them captivated, and luring them back for more.

Regular practice of optical illusions offers significant benefits, like improving your concentration and observation skills, by providing a lightweight exercise for your brain.

Do you have good observation skills?

Let’s find out with a quick test.

Optical Illusion - Find Bird in 9 Seconds

The image shared above depicts a vibrant scene in which you can see planes, the sun, hot air balloons, umbrellas, kites, and butterflies.

All these indicate that the summer season has arrived, and people should start their travel plans to beaches to enjoy the summer.

Hidden among all these items is a bird, which you need to identify within 9 seconds.

Optical illusion challenges such as these are a good way to test your observation skills as well as your intelligence.

Although it is considered a good way to test your intelligence, it is not the only means of doing so.

However, if you really want to know your IQ levels, professionally created IQ tests are the best way to find out.

Did You Find the Bird in 9 Seconds?

The challenge before you is to find a bird in the picture within 9 seconds.

The best way to find the bird in this picture is to pay close attention to the image and see if you can spot any item that bears a close resemblance to a bird.

Have you found the bird?

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Not much time is left.

In a few seconds, the time limit will get over.

Focus on the image again.

Did you see the bird now?

Need a hint?

Here you go.

The bird which you are searching for is a seagull.

Now it will make things easier.

Final few seconds left.

Three..

Two..

One..

And…

Time’s up.

How many of you have spotted the bird?

Curious to know the location of the bird?

Then keep scrolling below for the reveal.

Find the Bird in 9 Seconds - Solution

The bird that you need to find in this challenge is a seagull and it can be seen perching on a cloud at the bottom of the image.