Optical Illusion: Can you find a man in the jungle within 21 seconds?

Optical Illusion Test: "Optical illusions" are images that fool your brain and test your ability to observe things. The three types of optical illusions are cognitive, physiological, and literal visual illusions.

Despite the general public's shifting attention spans, optical illusions have proven successful at capturing people's attention, keeping them captivated, and luring them back for more.

Netizens love solving optical illusion problems as a fun way to pass their time and also impress their friends and peers.

Optical illusions are also helpful in improving your concentration and enhancing your observation skills.

Would you like to improve your observation skills?

Then attempt this tricky optical illusion challenge now.

Optical Illusion - Find the Man in the Jungle in 21 Seconds

Source: Reddit

The image that is shared above shows a jungle scene where you can see tall grasses, trees, and other vegetation.

As the title suggests, there is a man hiding in plain sight in this jungle scene, and you have 21 seconds to find him.

These types of optical illusion challenges are a good way to test your observation skills as well as your intelligence.

Although it is considered a good way to test your intelligence, it is not the only means of doing so.

If you really want to know your IQ levels, professionally created IQ tests are the best way to find out.

Did You Find the Man in Jungle in 21 Seconds?

The challenge presented before you is to find the man in the jungle in 21 seconds.

The greenery acts as a distraction for finding the man in the jungle.

Individuals with good observation skills will be able to spot the man easily.

Although it is not an easy one, attempting this challenge will be an interesting one for the users.

Users attempting this challenge need to pay attention to the image and see if they can spot anything that matches the figure of a man.

Jungles are good places for hiding, and due to the dense cover of vegetation, it is tough to spot a human figure if it has blended itself with the surrounding landscape.

Have you spotted the man?

No?

Looking for a hint?

Here you go.

The man is wearing a camouflage outfit that makes it harder to detect him.

Now, focus your attention on the image and see if you can spot a man in a camouflage outfit.

The clock is ticking fast and soon the time will be over.

Five..

Four..

Three..

Two…

One…

And…

Time’s up.

How many of you have spotted the man?

Those who were able to spot the man deserve a big round of applause, you indeed have excellent observation skills.

Curious to know where the man is?

Scroll below for the reveal.

Find the Man in 21 Seconds - Solution

The man can be spotted with his back to the screen, he is wearing an olive green outfit that blends perfectly with the surroundings.

You need to zoom in on the image to see the man.