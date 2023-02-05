Optical Illusion: Can you find the hidden animal in the picture within 9 seconds?

Optical Illusion: Illusion is derived from the Latin word illusio or illusionem, which means to mock or trick. Optical illusions play tricks on the human mind.

Optical illusions are a great way to put your intelligence to the test. Optical illusions provide much-needed exercise for our brains.

Regular practice of optical illusions can help boost your power of observation and improve your attention.

Are you ready for a quick challenge to test your observation skills?

Then, let’s get started.

Optical Illusion - Find The Hidden Animal in 9 Seconds

Source: Twitter/ Leizel Kennedy

Optical illusion challenges are a good way to test your observation skills and intelligence. Although it is considered a good way to test your intelligence, it is not the only means of doing so.

You can take professionally designed IQ tests such as Mensa IQ Challenge to get an idea about your IQ levels.

In the image shared above, you can see a snowfield scene. But did you miss something else?

As the title suggests, a hidden animal is in the snowfield, and you have 9 seconds to spot it.

Did You Spot the Hidden Animal in 9 Seconds?

Were you able to spot the hidden animal that has blended skillfully with the snowfield in this image?

Hurry up; almost half the time is over.

The clock is ticking fast.

Tick.. Tock..

Carefully observe all the areas of the image by zooming in and out of the picture.

You will be able to spot the hidden animal by now.

Two..

One..

And..

Time’s up.

How many of you have managed to find the hidden animal?

Congratulations to those who have spotted the hidden animal, you have superior observation skills, which helped you spot the animal faster than others.

Curious to know what that animal is?

Look no further, check out the solution below.

Find the Hidden Animal in 9 Seconds - Solution

The hidden animal in the image is sheep. In fact, there are around 550 sheep in this image, as told by the owner of the sheep, Leizel Kennedy. The colour of its fur makes it blend with the dried grass, making it indistinguishable.

