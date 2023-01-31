Optical Illusion Challenge: Can you find a hidden coin on the mat within 10 seconds?

Optical Illusion Challenge: Illusion is derived from the Latin word illusio or illusionem, which means to mock or trick. Optical illusions basically play tricks on the human mind.

Optical illusions are a great way to put your intelligence to the test. Optical illusions provide much-needed exercise for our brains. Regular practice of optical illusions can help boost your power of observation and improve your attention.

Are you ready for a quick challenge?

Then, let’s get started.

Optical Illusion Challenge - Find the Coin in 10 Seconds

Source: Reddit

The image shared above depicts a room scene, there is a coin hiding in plain sight and you need to find the coin on the mat within 10 seconds to successfully complete the challenge.

It will be a test of your observation skills, and it will also help improve your attention span.

Did You Find the Coin in 10 Seconds?

Optical illusions are one of the most basic ways to assess one's ability to observe and think critically.

Although it is thought to be a good way to test your intelligence, more advanced methods are available like Mensa IQ Challenge, which can help you identify your true IQ levels.

The challenge is to find a coin and you have 10 seconds to spot it.

Individuals who have exceptional observation skills will find it easier to spot the hidden coin.

Those trying for the first time will find it challenging as well as interesting. First-timers may require more time than experienced puzzlers.

Have you spotted the coin yet?

Pay close attention to the image and see if you can spot the coin.

Hurry up; time is running out.

The coin can be present anywhere in the image.

Half of the allotted time is already over.

Only a few seconds are remaining.

The countdown has started.

Tick.. Tock..

4..

3..

2..

1..

And..

Time’s up.

How many of you were able to find the coin?

Curious to know where the coin is hiding.

Then, you must check the solution provided below.

Find the Coin in 10 Seconds - Solution

The coin can be seen on the left side of the image where it is present on the black portion of the mat. Due to its colour it blends with the mat making it difficult to detect at first.

