Optical Illusion Test: Only a champion can find a cat in the painting in 8 seconds. Can you?

Optical Illusion Test: There are three categories of optical illusions: literal, physiological, and cognitive. Tricking the human brain is a common theme of all optical illusions.

Despite the wide range of attention spans among people today, optical illusions have been successful in grabbing people's attention, retaining it, and managing to keep them coming back for more.

Are you observant enough?

This optical illusion challenge will help you know. Try now!

Optical Illusion Test - Find The Cat in the Painting in 8 Seconds

Source: Facebook

Optical illusion challenges are a good way to test your observation skills as well as your intelligence.

Although it is considered a good way to test your intelligence, it is not the only means of doing so.

You can take professionally designed IQ tests such as Mensa IQ Challenge to really know your IQ levels.

The optical illusion test presented before you is to find a cat in the painting in the image within 8 seconds.

This is a straightforward test that will help you identify your intelligence level and observation skills.

The clock is ticking.

Quickly scan the image with your eyes to see if you can spot the cat.

Did you find the Cat in 8 Seconds?

The task before you is to find a cat in the painting in 8 seconds.

Individuals with good observation skills will be able to find the cat hiding in the painting before anyone else. Are you one of them?

Were you able to spot the cat?

Hurry up; the countdown has started.

Only a few seconds remaining.

3..

2..

1..

And..

The time limit has expired.

How many of you found the cat within the time limit?

We believe some eagle-eyed users have quickly spotted the cat.

Some users might still be looking for the cat hiding in the painting.

You can stop searching now and check out the solution below.

Find the Cat in 8 Seconds - Solution

The cat can be spotted peeping out from the bottom right side of the painting.

