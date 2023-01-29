Optical Illusion: You have hawk eyes if you can spot the panda among the elephants in 7 seconds

Optical Illusion: Optical illusions are brilliant at fooling our minds. Apart from deceiving our brains and eyes for a while, they also help in engaging them, which is a great form of mental exercise.

Optical illusions put your intelligence to the test, and it is a wonderful way to impress your friends and family with your observation skills.

Regular practice of optical illusions is shown to improve your power of observation and your attention span.

Are you ready to put your observation skills to the test?

Then find the panda hiding among the elephants in 7 seconds.

Optical Illusion Challenge: Can you find the hidden teddy bear in 5 seconds?

Optical Illusion Challenge - Find the Panda in 7 Seconds

Source: Gergely Dudás

In the image shared above, you can see elephants of various colours. You are asked to spot a panda hidden among the elephants.

It will be a good test of your observation skills, which will also help improve your attention span.

The task here is to find a panda among the elephants, and you have 7 seconds to spot it.

Individuals who have exceptional observation skills will be able to spot the hidden panda quickly.

Those trying it for the first time will find it interesting. First-timers may require a little more time than experienced puzzlers to spot the panda.

Have you spotted the panda yet?

Look at the image carefully and see if you can spot the hidden panda.

Time is running out.

Hurry up.

The countdown has started.

Only three seconds remaining.

3..

2..

1..

And..

Time’s up.

Optical Illusion: You have a razor-sharp brain if you are able to spot a dog among polar bears in 10 seconds

How many of you have found the panda successfully?

We believe most of you have figured out where the panda is hiding.

Some of you might still be looking for the panda.

Curious to know where the panda is hiding?

Then, you need to check out the solution below.

Find the Panda in 7 Seconds - Solution

The panda can be seen on the right side of the image, it is marked by a circle. You can easily identify the panda by its colour and appearance, which are different from those of the elephant.

Also Read:

Seek and Find Puzzle: Can you find the odd mushroom in the image in 4 seconds?