Seek and Find Puzzle: Can you find 6 hidden words in the picture within 13 seconds?

Seek and Find Puzzle: The “seek and find” puzzle is based on the premise of finding a hidden item within a picture within a time limit.

The hidden item can be any object, animal, number, word, alphabet, etc. This activity is beneficial in boosting concentration and enhancing your observation skills.

In this activity, you will be presented with an image, and the challenge before you will be to spot the hidden item. It is a quick and easy way to test your attention to detail.

Want to test how attentive you are?

Then find 6 hidden words in 13 seconds in the image given below.

Seek and Find Puzzle: Can you find 6 hidden words in the picture within 21 seconds?

Seek and Find - Find 6 Hidden Words in 13 Seconds

Source: Play Buzz

The image shared above presents a fishing scene where a dad can be seen with his daughter and son.

As the title suggests, there are 6 hidden words in the fishing scene which you need to spot in 13 seconds.

This challenge is a good way to test your attention to detail.

To spot the 6 words you need to watch the image carefully.

Did You Find 6 Hidden Words in 13 Seconds?

Finding the 6 hidden words in the room is a difficult task. But individuals with excellent observation skills will spot them faster than others.

Are you able to spot two or three words by now?

Hurry up; the clock is ticking fast.

The words are right in front of your eyes and you need to focus on the image to see them clearly.

Have you spotted some more words now?

Four…

Three…

Two…

One…

And…

The time limit is over.

How many of you were able to spot the 6 hidden words in the image successfully?

We believe, most of you may have spotted the words by now, while some are still searching.

Curious to know what all the 6 words were and where were they hidden.

Then you must check out the solution below.

Find the 6 Hidden Words in 13 Seconds - Solution

The six hidden words are Wave, Fish, Nice, Hot, Boy and Tree. The location of all the words is highlighted in the solution provided below.

