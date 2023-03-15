Optical Illusion: Only champions can spot a frog prince among Peter Pan clones in 7 seconds. Can you?

Optical Illusion: Illusion is derived from the word illudere, which means to mock or trick. Therefore, the basic premise of an optical illusion is to deceive the human brain by tricking it.

Optical illusions can be created through various techniques such as perspective, color, and contrast, and they often challenge our perception of reality. They are not only fascinating but also provide insight into how our brain processes visual information.

Optical illusions can also enhance your cognitive abilities and stimulate your brain to think creatively. They are a fun way to challenge your mind and improve your problem-solving skills.

Are you looking to test how observant you are?

Then attempt this challenge now.

Optical Illusion - Find Frog Prince in 7 Seconds

Source: Bright Side

The image shared above depicts clones of Peter Pan. But did you miss something?

Hidden among the clones is a frog prince and you are tasked with finding the frog prince in 7 seconds.

An optical illusion challenge like this one is a great way to put your observation and intelligence to the test.

Although it is thought to be a good way to test your intelligence, it is not the only way to do so.

Professionally created IQ tests, such as the Mensa IQ Challenge, are the best way to determine your IQ levels.

Did You Find Frog Prince in 7 Seconds?

A frog prince is hiding among the clones of Peter Pan and the challenge for you is to spot the frog in 7 seconds.

Only those with exceptional observation skills will be able to locate the frog prince within the time limit.

The frog prince has expertly hidden among the clones thereby making it difficult to notice him at first glance.

Did you find the frog prince in this picture?

Hurry; the clock is ticking.

Pay close attention to the image and see if you can spot anything that resembles a frog.

Have you had any luck yet?

The frog prince can be found anywhere in this image among the clones; zoom in and out to thoroughly scan all parts of the image.

Now, do you see it?

Only a few seconds left.

Two…

One…

And…

Time’s up.

How many of you have found the frog prince?

Congratulations to everyone who found the frog prince. You have excellent observation skills.

Those who are still looking can find the answer below.

Find Frog Prince in 7 Seconds - Solution

The frog prince can be seen on the left side of the image, he is in fact Prince Naveen, a character from The Princess and the Frog.