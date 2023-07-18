Can you spot a frog in 7 seconds in this mind-blowing optical illusion?

Our brain feels the necessity to define reality from simple objects, which tricks us into thinking what we see is the real picture.

The word illusion is derived from the Latin word “illudere”, meaning to mock. Optical illusions are visual stimuli that our eyes perceive and our brains process. It appears to deviate from reality.

Are you ready for the optical illusion challenge?

Take a look at the image below.

Source: YouTube

This image depicts a forest bed in which moss has grown all over it. Also, an old tree can be observed to be covered with moss, like its surroundings.

A frog is hidden among the moss, and you have 7 seconds to find it. Only 1% of the population is capable of doing so. Are you among them?

Let's find out.

If you look closely at the image, you will be able to spot the frog.

Did you find the hidden frog yet?

The frog has mastered the skill of blending in with its surroundings, enabling it to both hide from predators and hide from prey while remaining in plain sight.

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Were you able to spot the hidden frog?

One small hint for you.

The frog is sitting somewhere near the tree trunk.

Did you notice the frog now?

We believe some of you might have spotted the frog already.

Congratulations! You have very powerful observation skills.

For those who couldn’t. Scroll below for the solution.

